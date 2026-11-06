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Texas State rolls to 135-66 rout of Howard Payne
9 days ago
SAN MARCOS, Texas (AP) Paul Djobet scored 21 points as Texas State beat Howard Payne Yellow Jackets 135-66 on Thursday. Djobet had six rebounds and five assists for the Bobcats (2-0). Ron Jessamy scored 19 points while shooting 7 of 8 from the field and 5 for 7 from the line, and added eight rebounds. KJ Younger had 17 points and shot 5 of 10 from the field, including 3 for 5 from 3-point range, and went 4 for 4 from the line.