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One hospitalized in two-car crash near Gardnerville Ranchos, beehives from one vehicle scattered in area
By 2 News Nevada Digital Team,8 days ago
One person has been hospitalized after a two-car crash on U.S. 395 near the Gardnerville Ranchos, with one vehicle carrying beehives that were scattered in the area. It happened on U.S. 395 at Palamino Lane just before 7 p.m., according to a spokesperson for the Nevada Highway Patrol. The rollover...