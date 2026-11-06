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Guilford County leaders consider data center moratorium after residents seek more time
By Chris Young,9 days ago
Guilford County leaders voted Thursday night to temporarily halt new data center projects after residents raised concerns and asked for more time to weigh potential impacts. County commissioners had initially discussed a 180-day moratorium on data centers. During public hearings, however, residents pushed for a much longer pause — calling for a 32-month moratorium.