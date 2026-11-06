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Traffic cameras in Rochester? A plan to make city streets safer
By Evan Dawson,9 days ago
What tools and technologies should be used to make Rochester's streets safer?. Rochester leaders cite a new report that includes a survey of city residents. In that survey, residents said they want action to make streets safer. And a majority of respondents support speed cameras and red-light cameras “in specific circumstances.” It’s not the return of the same red-light cameras from a decade ago. Rather, the new technology would be part of a broader automated traffic enforcement strategy.