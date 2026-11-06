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Floodwaters damage downtown McCaysville businesses, including family-owned grocery store
By Willie Daniely,9 days ago
MCCAYSVILLE, Ga. (Atlanta News First) — Floodwaters damaged businesses across downtown McCaysville, including IGA Hometown Foods, which Edward Vest’s family has owned for nearly 25 years, and Toccoa River Outfitters, owned by Benjamin Bruce. The floodwaters severely damaged Vest’s store and swept through his family’s legacy.
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