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Mercedes-Benz Tests Holographic Windshield Displays and LED-Integrated Glass
By Name,6 days ago
Mercedes-Benz is developing new automotive glass technologies that could turn windshields and other vehicle windows into information displays. The company announced November 3 that it is testing holographic windshield displays and LED technology integrated directly into vehicle glass. The holographic system uses a transparent film laminated into the windshield to...