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Takoma Park Election Results 2026: Mayor and City Council
By Moderately MOCO,8 days ago
Takoma Park Mayor Talisha Searcy leads challenger Tom Gagliardo, 3,104 votes to 1,899, in the city’s unofficial results as of 10:39 p.m. Thursday, Nov. 5. The results are unofficial. The city says vote totals “may change as more ballots that were postmarked by Election Day are received by the City Clerk in the days following the election” and that final results “are typically complete about one week after Election Day.” The City Clerk contacts voters to correct eligible ballot problems by 5 p.m. Monday, Nov. 9, the Board of Elections reviews unresolved ballots Tuesday, Nov. 10, and certification is scheduled for Thursday, Nov. 12, at a special City Council meeting, according to the city’s Voting Process page.