undefined
Posts
undefined
Followers
User since undefined NaN
“Alaska’s expanding port of Nome worries Russia more than China” –66 North
8 days ago
The US has begun to improve the port of Nome. The initial phase of the project will extend Nome’s causeway by 1,200 feet and add about 600 feet of new dock face. Phase 1B will add an additional 1,870 feet of dock space, followed by Phase 2 which will primarily focus on deepening the harbor. Phase 3 will widen the port’s inner harbor by shifting the east causeway further east. Additional dredging will occur to aid in inner harbor navigation.