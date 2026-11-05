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Driven Brands to Restate Financials; Auto Glass Now Reports 6.5% Same-Store Sales Growth
By Name,6 days ago
Driven Brands Holdings Inc. says it will restate financial statements from 2023 through the first half of 2026 after identifying material errors tied primarily to its accounting for fixed assets. The company said the prior financial statements should not be relied upon and that it will delay its third-quarter earnings call and Form 10-Q filing while the review continues.