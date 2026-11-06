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A potent Cupertino unpacks the exploitative human cost of AI
By Saloni Gajjar,9 days ago
Anyone with basic knowledge of artificial intelligence knows it operates on already existing data, hoovered up from the internet or other analog sources of information and then spit back out by tools like ChatGPT, Claude, and Gemini. Another way companies give their AI models their “know-how” is by letting literal humans train them. In a bleak job market, a lot of people have no option but to turn to these gigs that don’t often pay very much, and the result, unfortunately, is a vicious cycle that boosts profits for the AI companies while eating away at jobs in other sectors (whose former employees then have little choice but to work in AI, and so on). This phenomenon comes under the spotlight in Cupertino‘s fifth episode, which examines the toll of this modern-day form of soul-crushing labor.