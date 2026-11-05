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Larry Tucker ’79 Announces His Retirement
6 days ago
Some decisions in life are harder than others, especially when they involve saying goodbye to a place and people who have been such an important part of your life. After 29 memorable years in leadership at Marist, I have made one of those difficult decisions. I will be retiring at the conclusion of this school year. After 40 years in Catholic education, it is difficult to imagine my days without the students, faculty, staff, and alumni who have meant so much to me. Over the years, I have had the privilege of watching thousands of young people enter Marist as uncertain freshmen and leave as confident young adults ready to take on the world. Many of those students are now leaders in their communities, and nothing has brought me greater satisfaction than seeing the people they have become. While I am proud of all that Marist has accomplished over the years, it is the relationships, the conversations, the laughter, and the everyday moments that I will miss the most.
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