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Two Badgers to miss basketball season
By Gene DeLisio,8 days ago
Two members of the Wisconsin Badger men’s basketball team will likely sit out this season. Freshman guard LaTrevion Fenderson will not play basketball, but will instead focus on academics. Fenderson played last season for St. John’s Northwestern Military Academy in Delafield, where he averaged 14 points and six rebounds per game. Another Badger guard will also miss this season, and that is freshman Josh Manchester. Manchester is a walk-on from Mount Horeb, and he underwent shoulder surgery last week. He scored 2534 points during his high school career at Mount Horeb, and averaged 30.1 points per game as a senior last season. Manchester chose to walk-on at Wisconsin rather than accept scholarship offers from mid-major programs, including Northern Illinois.