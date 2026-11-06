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DNR reports 2 Upper Peninsula wildfires contained, Ridge Fire 85% contained
9 days ago
Recent rainfall is helping firefighting crews make significant progress on three wildfires across the Upper Peninsula. According to the Michigan Department of Natural Resources, the Craig Lake Fire in Baraga County and the Black River Fire near Wakefield are now fully contained. Investigators determined both blazes were initially ignited by lightning strikes last month. Meanwhile, firefighters continue working to contain the 500-acre Ridge Fire, located about 10 miles northwest of Marquette. The blaze is now 85% contained, with crews remaining on-site to monitor the perimeter as the cause remains under investigation. The DNR reminds residents to always check local fire conditions and burn restrictions before doing any burning outdoors. For continuing regional coverage, visit MyUPNow.com.