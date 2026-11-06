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Designing the Next Generation of Life Sciences Buildings
By Barbara Horwitz-Bennett,9 days ago
This last decade has seen a flood of advancements in medicine, biotech, and pharmaceuticals—mRNA vaccines, CRISPR gene editing, cancer treatments, and regenerative medicine, just to name a few. These breakthroughs, and all of the work they inspired, help to explain why the design and construction of life sciences buildings has boomed over the last decade. In large markets from San Francisco to San Diego, Raleigh-Durham, Philadelphia, New Jersey, Washington, D.C.-Baltimore, Seattle, Los Angeles, Chicago and Denver-Boulder, millions of square feet dedicated to scientific research, development, and manufacturing have opened. According to CBRE, occupancy levels of lab/R&D space in these markets have never been higher and continue to grow.