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1 dead, 1 injured in two-vehicle crash on US-2 in Iron County
9 days ago
One person is dead and another injured following a two-vehicle crash in Iron County on Thursday afternoon. According to the Iron County Sheriff's Office, deputies were dispatched shortly before 12:30 p.m. to U.S. 2 near Pentoga Trail in Crystal Falls Township. Investigators report a westbound passenger car collided with an eastbound pickup truck towing a trailer. The driver of the passenger car was pronounced dead at the scene. An occupant from the pickup truck was transported to Aspirus Iron River Hospital for treatment. Deputies are withholding names pending family notification, and the cause of the crash remains under investigation. Stay with MyUPNow.com for ongoing updates.