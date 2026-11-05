undefined
Posts
undefined
Followers
User since undefined NaN
Kraken Robotics Lands New Orders Totaling $457 Million in 2026
By Edited By:,3 days ago
Kraken’s synthetic aperture sonar (SAS) systems are integrated on man-portable UUVs. (Credit: Kraken) “These orders demonstrate the breadth of demand across the combined company, with contributions from defense and offshore energy customers, new and returning customers, and multiple product families,” said Greg Reid, CEO of Kraken Robotics. “The acquisition of Covelya has materially expanded the technologies and solutions we can offer our customers, while integration activities continue to progress as planned. With the vast majority of these recent product orders expected to convert to revenue within the next 12 months, this activity provides meaningful visibility as we enter 2027.”