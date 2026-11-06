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Mackinac Center sues to block Michigan Proposal 2 disclosure rules
9 days ago
Just hours after Michigan voters overwhelmingly approved Proposal 2 with 81% of the vote, the newly passed campaign finance measure is facing a federal court challenge. While supporters say the initiative curbs dark money by banning political contributions from regulated utilities and major state contractors, the Mackinac Center for Public Policy has filed a federal lawsuit arguing key disclosure provisions violate First Amendment free speech protections.