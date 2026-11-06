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Micah Shrewsberry Notebook | Post-Mercyhurst
By Matt Freeman,8 days ago
Notre Dame basketball coach Micah Shrewsberry spoke following the 83-56 win over Mercyhurst on Thursday evening. “We talked about before the game, we talked about at halftime, we talked about after game, just like what our standard is and what we are pushing towards every single day. I felt like at times we really were there. We were doing what we were supposed to do at all times, right? Now we got to get it where we're more consistent and doing it for 40 minutes. Just proud of these guys for how they played, how they responded in the first half and the second half. Just really fun couple of guys to coach.”