undefined
Posts
undefined
Followers
User since undefined NaN
GPA collects more than 2,600 food items, nearly 500 toys for local charities
By Ron Rocky Coloma,7 days ago
The Guam Power Authority collected more than 2,600 food items and nearly 500 toys for local charities as part of its annual Public Power Week celebration, helping organizations prepare for the upcoming holiday season. The employee-led initiative benefited The Salvation Army, Catholic Social Service and Erica's House, with donations collected...