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Two New Council Delegates Representing Utah Navajo and other Tribal Election Results
8 days ago
Preliminary Navajo Nation Election results will bring two new council members representing Utah Navajos with additional historic news as Crystalyne Curley becomes first woman elected as Navajo Nation President. Three council delegates represent chapters that are located within Utah. Herman Daniels Jr. did not seek re-election to his seat after...