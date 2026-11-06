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Four new reservoirs planned as record rainfall boosts Southern Utah water supply
By Samantha Hoffman, KUTV,9 days ago
GUNLOCK STATE PARK, Utah (KUTV) — As record rainfall hits Southern Utah, the Washington County Water Conservancy District is planning to add four new reservoirs that will expand its water storage capacity. The district’s existing reservoirs are seeing massive increases this fall. Local officials say Gunlock Reservoir has risen...