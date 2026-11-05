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Vernonia Grange Showcases Local Talent, Stage Renovations
By Scott Laird,7 days ago
Thanks to a grant from the Columbia County Cultural Coalition, an in-kind donation of equipment, and nearly 200 hours of volunteer time, the Friends of the Vernonia Grange Hall held a talent show titled, “A Trip To The Light Fantastic” on September 19, 2026 to show off its new sound system, lighting, curtains, and enhanced proscenium. A subset of the Rusty Buckets bluegrass band, the Sticky Wickets, started the show with a humorous, catchy song. Other showcased talent included Isobel who performed a tap dance and ballet solo; Diane Cray who beautifully and movingly sang “Con Te Partiro;” Mark Hall sang and played blues harmonica; Jack Romtvedt and Kara Jossi played amazing piano solos; self-accompanied songs were sung by Mark Brown and Jackson T. Smiley-Brown; Angela played two solos on the Grange’s electronic organ; and a man passing through Vernonia explained and played Balkan music on a Macedonian tambura, a type of lute. The Sticky Wickets returned to close the show with a sing-along to “Country Roads.” Paula Hanson was the jovial emcee for the program with Maggie Peyton of the Vernonia Grange introducing the program and the renovations. The audience was enthusiastically appreciative of the talent on display.