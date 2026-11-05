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The Logger Experience: Building Something Together
By Darla Waite-Larkin, Vernonia School District Superintendent,7 days ago
One of the things worth celebrating as we begin this school year is the progress our students are making academically. Last year’s state assessment results showed many of our grade levels performing above the state average, particularly in reading. That is something to be proud of. These results reflect the hard work of our students, the dedication of our teachers and staff, and the support our families provide every day. Learning takes commitment, persistence, and a community working together.