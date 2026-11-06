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CCSD says previous leadership failed implementing state law, substitutes feeling impact
By Tiffany Lane,9 days ago
LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — A Nevada law meant to provide retirement benefits to some substitute teachers has been on the books for three years. Now, the Clark County School District says it is finally putting those requirements in place after previous district leadership failed to do so. But some substitutes say they’re paying the price, claiming their hours are being cut.
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