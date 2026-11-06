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Cowboys Coach Calls for George Pickens Change
By Sean Deveney,9 days ago
There have been a significant numbers of explanations to emanate from The Star in recent weeks to explain the relative drop in production from Dallas Cowboys star receiver George Pickens this season. Pickens was the talk of the NFL last season, when he was dealt from Pittsburgh and broke out with 93 catches and 1,429 yards receiving, the fourth-most in a single season in Cowboys history. This year, the numbers are down, and the Cowboys have suggested that is because teams are double-teaming him, because he has a hamstring injury and because Dak Prescott has simply found fellow star receiver CeeDee Lamb more often.