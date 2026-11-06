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Thunder’s Shai Gilgeous-Alexander Threatens Kevin Durant, Russell Westbrook’s Historic Records
By Anthony G Halkias II,9 days ago
The Oklahoma City Thunder have watched some of the greatest scorers in NBA history wear their uniform, but Shai Gilgeous-Alexander is quickly approaching territory once dominated by Kevin Durant and Russell Westbrook. Following consecutive 40-point performances against the Cleveland Cavaliers, Gilgeous-Alexander has moved within striking distance of two franchise legends....