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Birmingham City Schools, Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Alabama, and National Fitness Campaign Provide Access to Free Fitness
By Birmingham Times,8 days ago
Birmingham City Schools, Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Alabama, and National Fitness Campaign (NFC) recently announced a partnership to bring an outdoor Fitness Court and digital wellness programming to Birmingham City Schools. “The new fitness court represents an investment in the health, wellness, and future of our scholars at...
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