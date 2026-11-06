undefined
Posts
undefined
Followers
User since undefined NaN
Democratic victories reshape New York Legislature, setting stage for debates over affordability, taxes and healthcare
By Jack Arpey,8 days ago
New York Democrats are preparing to enter the next legislative session with a restored supermajority in the State Senate and an expanded supermajority in the state Assembly, following an election that brought victories for candidates ranging from progressive newcomers to Democrats in traditionally Republican districts. Democrats from across the political...
8