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New Lamar Jackson Rumors Reveal Ravens Are Willing to Give QB Largest Contact in NFL History
By Timothy Rapp,8 days ago
According to NFL on Prime's James Palmer, "For the last two years the Ravens have been trying to get a long-term contract done with Jackson, and they keep pushing money down the road. Which is why we're at $84 million in terms of a cap hit in 2027. They'd like this offseason—because they won't negotiate during the [NFL season] with one another—to get a long-term contract done, and I'm told the Ravens are willing to have Jackson be the highest-paid player in NFL history. Now Jackson has a no-trade clause, he has a no-franchise-tag clause, and if he would like he could be a full-blown free agent after the 2027 season at the age of 31."