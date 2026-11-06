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SPS Facility Master Plan could bring school consolidations, Rountree residents rally to keep their elementary school
By Connor Trett,9 days ago
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) -Springfield Public Schools is taking a hard look at more than 50 school buildings with their new Facility Master Plan, and some Rountree neighbors fear their century-old elementary school could be on the chopping block. Jessica Bergeon and her husband built their lives around sending their children...
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