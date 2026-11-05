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El Paso Voters Shoot Down Socorro, Ysleta School Tax Hikes, Layoffs Loom
By Serena Gutierrez,4 days ago
El Paso voters delivered a blunt message to two school districts on Tuesday, rejecting tax ratification measures in both Socorro and Ysleta ISD by comfortable margins. Just over 57% of Socorro voters and 56% of Ysleta voters turned down the proposals, leaving both districts to figure out how to close budget gaps without the extra revenue they had hoped to bank.
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