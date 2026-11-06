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YouTube’s biggest creators join forces to support the Susan Wojcicki Foundation’s critical mission: changing the conversation about lung cancer
By James Hale,7 days ago
In August 2024, YouTube‘s former longtime CEO, Susan Wojcicki, passed away at age 56. She battled non-small-cell lung cancer for two years and left behind one heck of a legacy. Now Susan’s husband Dennis Troper and her sisters, Dr. Janet Wojcicki and Anne Wojcicki, have teamed up with professionals...