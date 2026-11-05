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TikTok Shop now has a standalone app in four Southeast Asian markets
By Sam Gutelle,7 days ago
According to one estimate, the ecommerce market in Southeast Asia will generate $226 billion of gross merchandise value in 2026. TikTok Shop already accounts for a sizable chunk of that GMV, but ByteDance‘s ecommerce hub is looking to increase the size of its market share. With the launch of a standalone Shop app, TikTok will position itself to compete more directly with retailers like Shein and Temu.