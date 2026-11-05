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Brazil’s top prosecutor backs probe that could expose journalist’s source, Abraji warns
7 days ago
“The Brazilian Association of Investigative Journalism (Abraji) expresses concern over the opinion issued by the Attorney General’s Office (PGR) recommending that investigations targeting journalist Luís Pablo Conceição Almeida, author of Blog do Luís Pablo, remain open under the supervision of the Supreme Federal Court (STF). The investigations stem from his reporting on the use of an official vehicle by Justice Flávio Dino and his family members.