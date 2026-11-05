undefined
Posts
undefined
Followers
User since undefined NaN
Revere native Janaisa Mendoza sets her sights on a career in law enforcement
4 days ago
Growing up in Revere as the oldest of four children, Janaisa Mendoza has always been driven to work hard and pursue opportunities that would allow her to make a difference. A 2023 graduate of Revere High School, athletics and school spirit played an important role throughout her childhood and high school years. A dedicated cheerleader for 15 years, Janaisa was a member of the Revere High School cheerleading team and part of the 2021 State Championship-winning squad.
2