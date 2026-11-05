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What’s good in Renfrew? Renfrew Lions bring vintage twist to bingo for children’s vision care
7 days ago
Members of the Renfrew Lions Club will turn back the clock for a bit of vintage fun this weekend. They will host Vintage Bingo this Saturday, November 7, from 1:00 to 4:00 pm, which organizer Diana Larocque says will put a classic, environmentally conscious spin on the famous game with old-school reusable cards and no daubers needed to keep the fun going all afternoon as they raise money in support of vision care for local children.