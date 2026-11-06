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Irish Lead Entire Way In 83-56 Win Over Mercyhurst
9 days ago
SOUTH BEND, Ind. - It was a dominant showing start to finish for Notre Dame men’s basketball Thursday night in its home opener vs. Mercyhurst. The Fighting Irish (2-0) led the entire way, jumping out to a 25-7 start and never looking back, defeating the Lakers (0-2), 83-56. “We talked before the game, at halftime, and again after the game, what our standard is and what we are pushing toward every single day. At times we were there. Now we got to get it where we are more consistent. Just proud of these guys for how they played and how they responded,” Glenn & Stacey Murphy Head Coach Micah Shrewsberry said.