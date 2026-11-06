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Lowcountry Autism Foundation director appointed to S.C. early intervention council
By Christa Ross,9 days ago
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WTOC) - Gov. Henry McMaster has appointed Sophia Fakoury Townes, president and executive director of the Lowcountry Autism Foundation, to the South Carolina Interagency Coordinating Council. Townes will fill a parent representative seat on the council, with a term running through February 2028. The council advises and assists...
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