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Renfrew Wolves urgently seeking host family for newly acquired player
6 days ago
The Renfrew Wolves are putting out a call for help as they look to find a local home for a recently acquired player. The junior hockey club says there is an urgent need for a host family willing to billet the player for the ongoing season, offering an opportunity for Renfrew residents to support a young athlete while helping strengthen the community’s reputation as a welcoming place for junior hockey players.