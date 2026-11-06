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Fox’s Jesse Watters Hits Panic Button, Says GOP May Never Win White House Again If Texas Stays Blue
9 days ago
Fox News host Jesse Watters warned his viewers on Thursday night that if Texas stays blue, "a Republican will never sniff the White House ever again." Watters has been one of the louder voices on the right sounding the alarm about the 2026 midterm results and called for a GOP autopsy on his show to make sure the same mistakes are not repeated.