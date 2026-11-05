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Sarah Mills, PhD, receives MSU Extension Key Partner Award
By Chelsea Dickens -,6 days ago
Sarah Mills has been honored with the Key Partner Award for her role in authoring and updating Michigan’s leading planning and zoning guidebooks for wind and solar energy, while also fostering cross-sector partnerships and convening regional and multi-state efforts. She accepted the award during the Fall Extension Conference, which took place Oct. 20-22, 2026, at the Kellogg Hotel and Conference Center in East Lansing, Michigan.