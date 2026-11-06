undefined
Posts
undefined
Followers
User since undefined NaN
Riley County seeks nearly $970,000 grant to support recovery court program
By KMAN Staff,8 days ago
Riley County commissioners Thursday unanimously approved applying for nearly $970,000 in federal funding to support and expand the county’s recovery court program. Megan Lewis, director of Riley County Community Corrections, presented the application for the U.S. Department of Justice’s Bureau of Justice Assistance Adult Treatment Court Program grant.