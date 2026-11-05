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City Beat: Mayor, Alderman meeting for Monday, October 5, 2026
By Pelahatchie News,6 days ago
The October 2026 Pelahatchie Mayor and Board of Aldermen regular meeting was held on Monday, October 5, 2026, at 6:00 PM at Town Hall. Mayor Karl VanHorn presided and called the meeting to order. Alderwomen Diane Hill and Sandra Harvey, along with Aldermen David Gray, Eddie Jones, and James Harrell, were in attendance for the proceedings. Alderman Jones led the prayer and invocation at 6:00 p.m.