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Cupertino Season 1, Episode 5 Review: “Every Disaster Makes You a Better Lawyer”
9 days ago
Cupertino Season 1, Episode 5, “Celeste,” shows why Olivia, Michael, Christy, and Natalia will be a dream team that Silicon Valley won’t see coming. This episode, in particular, sees Olivia knocked down as too naive and new to the world of law when she’s just learning. Michael sums it up with: “You made a mistake because you’re human and you’re learning, and that’s okay” and “…every disaster makes you a better lawyer. And I say, every challenge makes you a better person.