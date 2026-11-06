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Montana's I-194: Voter Will vs. First Amendment Lawsuit Over Corporate Money in Politics
7 days ago
Montana voters overwhelmingly approved I-194 to limit corporate and organizational spending in politics. However, the measure faces a federal lawsuit from groups like the Frontier Institute and Montana Republican Party, arguing it violates First Amendment rights and conflicts with the Citizens United ruling. This video explores the legal battle over whether the state can legally restrict political spending, with the measure set to take effect January 1st.