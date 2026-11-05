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Sixten Jennersjö Named NCAA Division I Independent Player of the Month
By Via Long Island University,,5 days ago
EAST MEADOW, N.Y. — Long Island University men’s hockey forward Sixten Jennersjö has been named the NCAA Division I Independent Player of the Month for October, earning the recognition after producing two goals and nine assists in nine games. A redshirt junior from Ekerö, Sweden, Jennersjö leads the Sharks in points and assists while carrying a plus-3 rating. His 11 points through the opening month reflect his role at the center of LIU’s offense, both creating scoring opportunities and finishing them. Jennersjö delivered his biggest performance in LIU’s 7-6 win at St. Lawrence on Oct. 20, recording four assists, including…