undefined
Posts
undefined
Followers
User since undefined NaN
Lee's Summit voters decline citywide trash service; neighbors protect 'freedom of choice'
By Braden Bates,9 days ago
— Lee's Summit voters have decided to keep their freedom to choose who takes out their trash. On Tuesday, voters rejected a ballot question that would have approved a single citywide trash hauler, reducing the number of service providers in the areas. Those living in Homeowners Associations that contracted separately...
8