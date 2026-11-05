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The Orange Head West to Face Lindenwood
By [email protected],5 days ago
Syracuse vs. Lindenwood: Nov . 6 (5 p.m. ET) | Nov. 7 (2 p.m. ET) Puck Drop – Syracuse head west for another AHA matchup against Lindenwood on Friday, Nov. 6 and Saturday, Nov. 7. Friday’s game is set to begin at 5 p.m. ET and Saturday’s puck drop is at 2 p.m. ET. Both games will be streamed live on FloHockey with live stats available on Cuse. com. – Brian Idalski begins his first season as head coach, alongside Brendon Knight as associate head coach as he heads into his eleventh season with the Orange. New assistant coach Patricia…