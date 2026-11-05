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Drew Dyczkowski, Sam Mathe Earn NEWHA Monthly Honors
By Via Long Island University,,7 days ago
EAST MEADOW, N.Y. — LIU women’s hockey standouts Drew Dyczkowski and Sam Mathe earned recognition in the New England Women’s Hockey Alliance’s TSR monthly awards for September/October. Drew Dyczkowski was named Player of the Month, while Sam Mathe received Defensive Player of the Month honors. Drew Dyczkowski powered the Sharks’ offense with six goals and six assists for 12 points across 10 games, leading LIU in goals and tying for the team lead in points. The junior forward from Milford, Mich., added 42 shots on goal and a plus-10 rating. In six NEWHA games, Drew Dyczkowski recorded six goals and…