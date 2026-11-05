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Powell Named Hockey East Defender of The Month For October
By Via Merrimack College Athletics,,6 days ago
NORTH ANDOVER, Mass- Merrimack College men’s hockey defenseman Seamus Powell was named the Hockey East Defender of Month for October as announced by the league office on Thursday afternoon. Powell, a senior for Marcellus, New York had eight points in the month, leading all other league defenseman in points. Powell also had two three point games in month, with three assists against Minnesota State on October 17 th and two goals including the game winner to go with an assist on October 24 against Notre Dame. This is the second time Powell has won this award as he was named…